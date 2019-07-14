Miley didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Rangers, giving up five runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out five.

Some shaky defense behind him allowed Miley to walk away with his third straight quality start and 11th of the year, but the southpaw was hit hard when the Rangers were able to make contact -- all four hits against him went for extra bases, including a season-high three home runs. Miley will carry a 3.32 ERA and 91:34 K:BB through 108.1 innings into his next outing Thursday, on the road against the Angels.