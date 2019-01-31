Astros' Wade Miley: Links up with Astros
Miley signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Astros on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Miley is coming off a surprise 2018 campaign that saw him post a 2.57 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 16 starts (80.2 innings) with the Brewers. The veteran southpaw figures to slide into the back end of Houston's starting rotation. The ERA estimators -- 3.59 FIP, 4.30 xFIP -- suggest it would be unwise to expect a repeat campaign from Miley in 2019.
