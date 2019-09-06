Miley did not factor into the decision against Seattle on Thursday, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk without retiring a batter.

Miley had nothing working against the Mariners, allowing five straight hits followed by a walk before mercifully being lifted without retiring a batter. The barrage against him included a pair of doubles and a two-run homer off the bat of Kyle Seager. The 32-year-old entered the outing having gone 7-0 with a 2.78 ERA over his last seven starts; he was fortunate to keep his win streak intact as a result of Houston rallying to an 11-9 victory in extra innings. Despite the disastrous outing, Miley still holds a respectable 3.35 ERA and 1.26 WHIP along with a 13-4 record on the season. He'll face Oakland on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.