Play

Miley is on the Astros' ALDS roster.

Miley's 3.98 ERA on the season is perfectly respectable, but he fell off hard down the stretch, posting a 16.68 ERA and a 3.09 WHIP in five September starts. The Astros' haven't announced their rotation plans for a possible Game 4, but Miley's late struggles could mean he loses out to Jose Urquidy for that start.

More News
Our Latest Stories