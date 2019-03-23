Astros' Wade Miley: Named fourth starter
Miley will start the fourth game of the season, April 1, against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Manager AJ Hinch finalized his rotation Friday, declaring Collin McHugh, Miley and Brad Peacock will follow Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. The left-handed Miley has a 2.12 ERA over 17 spring innings and will benefit pitching in front of a talented offensive lineup.
