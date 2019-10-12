Miley is not on the Astros' ALCS roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Miley struggled in his only appearance in the ALDS, allowing three runs (two earned) off four hits and one walk while recording one strikeout in 2.2 innings pitched. The Astros elected to carry a pitching staff of only right-handers heading into the ALCS, leaving the southpaw off the roster for the series.