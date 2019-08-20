Miley (12-4) picked up the win against the Tigers on Monday, giving up three earned runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings, striking out eight and walking none as the Astros won 5-4.

He missed logging a quality start by one out, but it was still a solid outing for the left-hander, as he did well to work around 10 hits and eventually pick up his 12th win of the season. Miley now sports a solid 3.18 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 125:48 K:BB across 147.1 innings on the season.