Miley (4-2) allowed four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks across six innings to earn a victory against the Tigers on Tuesday.

The veteran was a few outs away from a third straight quality start, but Miley tossed up a two-run homer in the sixth. It didn't cost him the victory, but it did mean his ERA jumped from 3.18 to 3.51 on the season. He is also 4-2 with a 1.15 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 51.1 innings over nine starts in 2019. His next outing is scheduled for Monday at home against the White Sox.