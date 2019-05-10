Astros' Wade Miley: Picks up third win
Miley (3-2) picked up the win against the Rangers on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on two hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Astros won 4-2.
The left-hander was able to hurl a quality start and pick up his third win of the season while tying a season high with seven strikeouts. The 32-year-old hasn't posted lofty strikeout totals, with 30 in 45.1 innings, but he's provided solid ratios so far with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. He lines up to take the hill next on the road against the Tigers on Tuesday.
