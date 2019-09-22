Miley (14-6) took the loss Saturday as the Astros fell 8-4 to the Angels, giving up four runs on four hits and a walk in one-plus innings.

A David Fletcher solo shot to lead off the game set the tone, and after Miley allowed three runs in the first inning, he got yanked when he put the first two batters aboard to begin the second. The southpaw has been dreadful in September, posting a 22.09 ERA and 4:5 K:BB through only 7.1 innings over four starts, but Miley will get one more chance to regain some momentum heading into the postseason when he faces the Angels again on the road Thursday.