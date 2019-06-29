Miley allowed one run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday.

The veteran allowed a solo homer in the third inning, and that was it, but he remained on the hook for a loss until the Astros finally scored a run in the eighth. Miley has allowed just eight runs in his last four appearances, but he only has one win during that stretch. Miley is 6-4 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 95.2 innings this season. He will start again Friday at home against the Angels.