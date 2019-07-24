Astros' Wade Miley: Sharp in no-decision
Miley didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the A's, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over eight-plus innings while striking out six.
The southpaw carried a shutout into the ninth inning, but after he put the first two runners aboard he got the hook, only to have to watch Roberto Osuna serve up a three-run homer to Matt Olson that cost Miley his ninth win of the year. He'll take a 3.18 ERA and 100:38 K:BB through 121.2 innings into his next start Sunday in St. Louis.
