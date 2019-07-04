Miley (7-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Rockies, giving up one run on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.

The veteran southpaw had no difficulty navigating an assignment at Coors Field, delivering his second straight quality start and 10th of the season. Miley will take a 3.28 ERA and 86:33 K:BB through 101.2 innings into the All-Star break.