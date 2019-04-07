Miley (1-1) picked up the win Saturday, giving up four hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out four in a 6-0 victory over the A's.

The southpaw only threw 56 of his 95 pitches for strikes, but Oakland hitters couldn't square the ball up when he was in the zone -- Stephen Piscotty's first-inning double was the only extra-base hit Miley allowed, and he didn't let an A's baserunner get past second base. He'll take a 2.31 ERA into his next start Friday in Seattle.