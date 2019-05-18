Miley will start Sunday against the Red Sox rather than Monday against the White Sox, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Miley was bumped up in the rotation thanks to an off day earlier in the week. He'll pick up a two-start week this week, though it's too late for owners in most formats to alter their plans. He'll lose his expected two-start week next week and will be forced to face a much tougher opponent.