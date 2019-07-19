Miley (8-4) picked up the win against the Angels on Thursday, tossing 5.1 innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

Miley appeared to be on his way to his fourth straight quality start, breezing through five innings before running into trouble in the sixth, when a pair of singles, a sacrifice fly and a throwing error led to his exit. Still, the 32-year-old took home his eighth win, allowing only one extra-base hit on the night. Miley has been a model of consistency this season, allowing three earned runs or fewer in 18 of his 20 appearances. He'll carry a tidy 3.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP into his next scheduled start, at home against Oakland on Tuesday.