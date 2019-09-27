Miley did not factor in the decision against the Angels on Thursday, tossing four innings and giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a pair.

Miley labored in four innings of work, needing 93 pitches -- only 54 of which were thrown for strikes -- to retire 12 batters. He pitched from behind throughout most of the appearance, firing first-pitch balls to 11 of the 19 batters he faced. The southpaw was remarkably consistent through his first 22 starts, allowing no more than four earned runs in any outing, but he has fallen apart in September, posting a 16.68 ERA over five starts. Miley finishes 2019 with a 14-6 record, 3.98 ERA and 1.34 WHIP; it remains to be seen what role -- if any -- he will have for the Astros in the postseason.