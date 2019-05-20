Astros' Wade Miley: Surrenders two earned runs
Miley allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings Sunday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Both Miley and his defense were sloppy in the first inning with an error by Alex Bregman and wild pitch combining to allow an unearned run across the plate. Miley rebounded to allow only three singles in his next three innings, but was touched up in the fifth frame for two earned runs on a home run by Michael Chavis and RBI single by Xander Bogaerts. Overall, Miley managed to limit the damage in a tough matchup, though he fell short of six innings for only the second time in his last seven starts. He'll look to work deeper into the game in his next start, though he's currently scheduled to face Boston at home on Friday.
