Miley labored through four innings, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two in Friday's 10-6 win over the Mariners.

Miley barely survived the first inning, a 41-pitch odyssey that ended with him ceding one run while stranding the bases loaded. He left the game down 3-0, but Houston's offense took the left-hander off the hook with three home runs, including two grand slams. Miley's next slated to pitch Wednesday on the road in Oakland.