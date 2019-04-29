Astros' Wade Miley: Takes no-decision against Indians
Miley allowed one run on six hits and two walks while walking three over 5.2 innings in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Indians.
Miley was on his way to being a hard-luck loser to Carlos Carrasco, who had limited the Astros' powerful lineup to two hits over six scoreless innings, before Houston got to him for four runs in the seventh inning. That took Miley off the hook. The left-hander, who has a 3.24 ERA through six starts, has pitched well enough to have a record better than 1-2. He'll look for win number two Saturday on the road against the Angels.
