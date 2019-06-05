Astros' Wade Miley: Tosses five innings in no-decision
Miley did not factor into the decision Tuesday versus Seattle, pitching five innings and giving up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.
Miley battled through poor control -- he threw only 56 of his 95 pitches for strikes -- to record his 10th consecutive start of five or more innings. He has done an excellent job of keeping Houston in games, limiting opponents to three earned runs or fewer in 12 of his 13 appearances this season. The 32-year-old will carry a 3.39 ERA and 1.14 WHIP into his next scheduled start against Baltimore on Sunday.
