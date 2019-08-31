Miley allowed one run (zero earned) on two hits and five walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Miley didn't appear to have his command Friday evening, issuing five walks while racking up 95 pitches in 3.2 frames. Even so, his squad was able to come away with a 7-4 victory. The 32-year-old has posted a 3.06 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 134 strikeouts over 156 innings this season.