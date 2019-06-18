Astros' Wade Miley: Wheels come off in fifth
Miley (6-4) allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks across 4.1 innings while taking a loss against the Reds on Monday.
The veteran threw four shutout frames, but then in the fifth, he allowed three hits and three walks while recording just one out, which was a sacrifice bunt from the opposing pitcher. Two of those three walks came around to score. The loss drops Miley to 6-4 on the season, but he's still continued the resurgence to his career that he experienced during 80.2 innings with the Brewers last season. Miley owns a 3.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 84.2 innings this season. His next start, though, will come at the high-powered Yankees on Saturday.
