Astros' Wade Miley: Whiffs season-high nine in loss
Miley (5-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Astros fell 2-1 to the Cubs, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out nine.
The nine K's were a season high for the southpaw, but they were rendered moot by a pair of solo home runs from Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant, as well as the Houston offense's inability to solve Kyle Hendricks. Miley will carry a 3.25 ERA and 54:16 K:BB through 69.1 innings into his next start Tuesday in Seattle.
