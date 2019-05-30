Miley (5-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Astros fell 2-1 to the Cubs, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out nine.

The nine K's were a season high for the southpaw, but they were rendered moot by a pair of solo home runs from Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant, as well as the Houston offense's inability to solve Kyle Hendricks. Miley will carry a 3.25 ERA and 54:16 K:BB through 69.1 innings into his next start Tuesday in Seattle.