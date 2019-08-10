Miley (11-4) allowed one run on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings while earning a victory against the Orioles on Friday.

The only run he yielded came on a solo homer. This was Miley's fifth straight decision with a win, and in those five victories, he's yielded just two home runs. Miley has 11 wins and owns 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 138.1 innings this season, and his next start will come Wednesday at the White Sox.