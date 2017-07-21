Astros' Will Harris: Advances to playing catch
Harris (shoulder) played light catch Friday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
According to Kaplan, the reliever made 20 throws from 60 feet and 20 more from 90 feet. It's good to see him getting stretched out a bit in terms of distance, although it's tough to see him returning for another week or two given that he isn't on a mound yet. A clearer return date should emerge once he progresses to that point in his rehab program.
