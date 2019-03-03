Harris will make his spring debut Monday against the Mets, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Harris underwent surgery in December to repair an umbilical hernia and has been a few weeks behind other relievers as a result. The right-hander has been a dependable soldier out of Houston's bullpen the last four seasons, although his ERA rose to 3.49 in 2018 when his BABIP was consistently above the league average.

More News
Our Latest Stories