Play

Harris (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harris has been out since July 5 due to a bone bruise in his right shoulder and resumed throwing this past week. The Astros will need to make sure he's ready, after a previous attempt to return at the end of July was aborted.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast