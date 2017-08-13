Astros' Will Harris: Bullpen scheduled Sunday
Harris (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harris has been out since July 5 due to a bone bruise in his right shoulder and resumed throwing this past week. The Astros will need to make sure he's ready, after a previous attempt to return at the end of July was aborted.
