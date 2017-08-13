Harris (shoulder) tossed 20-to-25 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Harris indicated he experienced no issues with his right shoulder during the session, so he'll throw a more intense session again Wednesday and perhaps one more beyond that before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, according to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle. An Astros bullpen that has struggled during the second half could surely benefit from the eventual return of Harris, who has compiled a 2.86 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 34.2 innings this season while serving as the primary setup man to closer Ken Giles.