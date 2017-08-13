Astros' Will Harris: Completes first bullpen session
Harris (shoulder) tossed 20-to-25 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Harris indicated he experienced no issues with his right shoulder during the session, so he'll throw a more intense session again Wednesday and perhaps one more beyond that before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, according to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle. An Astros bullpen that has struggled during the second half could surely benefit from the eventual return of Harris, who has compiled a 2.86 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 34.2 innings this season while serving as the primary setup man to closer Ken Giles.
More News
-
Astros' Will Harris: Bullpen scheduled Sunday•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Hopes to throw bullpen session this weekend•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Working on mechanics•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Set to begin throwing program•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Lands back on DL•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Returns from disabled list Friday•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...