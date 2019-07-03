Astros' Will Harris: Gets second win in three outings
Harris (3-1) picked up the win in relief in Tuesday's 9-8 victory over the Rockies, despite giving up a run on four hits over his lone inning.
Harris wasn't as sharp as usual, but he deserves some leeway given that he had the unenviable task of pitching at Coors Field. He was at least able to limit the damage to four base hits and scooped up his second win in three appearances after the Houston offense bailed him out with a four-run seventh inning to reclaim the lead. Prior to Tuesday's outing, Harris had posted an 0.86 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over a two-month strength, cementing himself as the No. 3 option in the Houston bullpen behind closer Roberto Osuna and setup ace Ryan Pressly.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...