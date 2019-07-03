Harris (3-1) picked up the win in relief in Tuesday's 9-8 victory over the Rockies, despite giving up a run on four hits over his lone inning.

Harris wasn't as sharp as usual, but he deserves some leeway given that he had the unenviable task of pitching at Coors Field. He was at least able to limit the damage to four base hits and scooped up his second win in three appearances after the Houston offense bailed him out with a four-run seventh inning to reclaim the lead. Prior to Tuesday's outing, Harris had posted an 0.86 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over a two-month strength, cementing himself as the No. 3 option in the Houston bullpen behind closer Roberto Osuna and setup ace Ryan Pressly.