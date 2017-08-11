Astros' Will Harris: Hopes to throw bullpen session this weekend
Harris (shoulder) could return to the mound for a bullpen session Saturday or Sunday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harris has been steadily progressing over the past week, beginning a throwing program Monday and appearing likely to get back on the mound at some point this weekend. Although the Astros are taking it easier with Harris this time around, the right-hander still appears at least another week away from returning. It remains to be seen whether he will head out on a rehab assignment following the bullpen session, but there should be a more definitive picture by the end of the weekend.
