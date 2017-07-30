Astros' Will Harris: Lands back on DL
Harris was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Harris had missed three-plus weeks due to the same issue before being activated from the DL on Friday, so it appears he aggravated the shoulder within the last two days, despite not having pitched for the Astros. The team will give Harris some more time off to let the inflammation subside, but given the recurring nature of the injury, it may be unwise to bet on him returning in the minimum amount of time. Luke Gregerson should see more opportunities as part of the bridge to closer Ken Giles while Harris is sidelined.
