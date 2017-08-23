Astros' Will Harris: Last rehab outing tabbed for Friday
Harris (shoulder) will appear in one more game with Triple-A Fresno on Friday, before returning to the Astros on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harris was able to toss an inning of work with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, throwing a spotless frame that including one strikeout. Moving forward, the right-hander should be ready to reclaim his spot as the top setup man in Houston's bullpen following Friday's affair.
More News
-
Astros' Will Harris: Rehab stint on tap•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Feels fine after session•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Throws simulated inning•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Scheduled to face live hitters Friday•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Completes first bullpen session•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Bullpen scheduled Sunday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...