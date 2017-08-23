Play

Harris (shoulder) will appear in one more game with Triple-A Fresno on Friday, before returning to the Astros on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harris was able to toss an inning of work with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, throwing a spotless frame that including one strikeout. Moving forward, the right-hander should be ready to reclaim his spot as the top setup man in Houston's bullpen following Friday's affair.

