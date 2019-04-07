Astros' Will Harris: Leaves inherited men on base
Harris struck out the lone batter he faced in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Athletics.
Harris entered after starter Wade Miley left the game with two men on and shut the door or Oakland's budding rally. It was the second straight appearance for Harris in which he prevented inherited runners from scoring. The 34-year-old right-hander is pitching middle relief for the Astros but has the confidence of manager AJ Hinch to be used in sticky situations. Harris has allowed one hit while striking out three over 2.1 innings.
More News
-
Astros' Will Harris: Throws scoreless frame•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Behind in throwing program•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Reaches deal with Astros•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Option declined, remains with Astros•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Left off ALCS roster•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Picks up first hold in 11 outings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...