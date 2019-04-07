Harris struck out the lone batter he faced in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Athletics.

Harris entered after starter Wade Miley left the game with two men on and shut the door or Oakland's budding rally. It was the second straight appearance for Harris in which he prevented inherited runners from scoring. The 34-year-old right-hander is pitching middle relief for the Astros but has the confidence of manager AJ Hinch to be used in sticky situations. Harris has allowed one hit while striking out three over 2.1 innings.