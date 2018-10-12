Harris is not on Houston's 25-man ALCS roster against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Harris only appeared in one game against Cleveland during the ALDS and that was strictly mop-up duty in Game 3 once the Astros went up 11-2 in the ninth inning. In his place, Hector Rondon and Joe Smith were added to the active roster while Myles Straw was also omitted.