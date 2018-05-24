Harris struck out two and allowed a hit in a scoreless seventh inning in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Giants.

Harris logged his fifth straight scoreless outing to pick up his seventh hold of the season. It's getting so that if you see Harris enter a game, you know the Astros are leading and closer Ken Giles is getting ready to enter the game. Harris has earned a hold in four of Giles' last five saves. Manager A.J. Hinch's preferred choice to shepherd games to Giles is typically some combination of Harris, Chris Devesnki or Brad Peacock. The 33-year-old Harris has a 3.24 ERA (2.18 FIP) over 16.2 innings thus far in 2018.