Astros' Will Harris: Notches seventh hold
Harris struck out two and allowed a hit in a scoreless seventh inning in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Giants.
Harris logged his fifth straight scoreless outing to pick up his seventh hold of the season. It's getting so that if you see Harris enter a game, you know the Astros are leading and closer Ken Giles is getting ready to enter the game. Harris has earned a hold in four of Giles' last five saves. Manager A.J. Hinch's preferred choice to shepherd games to Giles is typically some combination of Harris, Chris Devesnki or Brad Peacock. The 33-year-old Harris has a 3.24 ERA (2.18 FIP) over 16.2 innings thus far in 2018.
More News
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...