The Astros declined Harris' $5.5 million option for 2019 on Thursday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Harris still doesn't have six full years of major-league service time, so he'll remain on Houston's 40-man roster as an arbitration-eligible player for the time being. In order for the Astros to retain the reliever, the team will need to tender Harris a contract before Nov. 30. Across 56.2 innings of relief in 2018, Harris posted a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10.2 K/9.

