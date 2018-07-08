Harris struck out one batter in a third of an inning to pick up his 11th hold of the season in Saturday's 12-6 win over the White Sox.

This was Harris' first hold in 11 games, a stretch of time in which the Astros haven't been in many save situations, negating opportunities for relievers to earn a hold. He's pitched effectively since that previous hold, posting a 2.53 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 10.2 innings, but overall the right-hander's effectiveness has dropped off compared to 2017. Harris' 3.98 ERA this season is the highest it's been since he joined Houston in 2015, likely the product of more batted balls finding holes. A spike in BABIP (.366) means runners he puts on base himself and those he inherits are scoring at increasing rates relative to 2017.