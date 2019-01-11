Astros' Will Harris: Reaches deal with Astros
Harris signed a one-year, $4.225 million contract with the Astros on Friday to avoid arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros declined Harris' $5.5 million option for 2019 back in November, but they still avoid arbitration at a reduced price. The 35-year-old has been a strong bullpen piece since joining the Astros in 2015 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 in 241 appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...