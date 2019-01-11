Harris signed a one-year, $4.225 million contract with the Astros on Friday to avoid arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros declined Harris' $5.5 million option for 2019 back in November, but they still avoid arbitration at a reduced price. The 35-year-old has been a strong bullpen piece since joining the Astros in 2015 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 in 241 appearances.