Harris pitched one-third of an inning to record his fourth save in an 8-5 win over the Angels on Sunday.

The Astros called upon Harris with two outs in the ninth inning and an inherited runner, but he quickly slammed the door with a line-out. The 35-year-old finishes the regular season with a 4-1 record and a 1.50 ERA in 60 innings.

