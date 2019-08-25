Harris closed out Saturday's game against the Angels, walking one and striking out one in one inning to record his first save of the season.

Presumably, Roberto Osuna was unavailable after pitching the previous two games and five of the last six. With Ryan Pressly (knee) unavailable, Harris and Hector Rondon have moved into the eighth-inning bridge role. For the season, Harris has a 1.68 ERA with 22 holds.