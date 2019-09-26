Harris struck out one though a hitless and scoreless two-thirds of an inning to record his third save in a 3-0 win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Harris was called upon with one out in the ninth inning after a near no-hit bid from Zack Greinke. With two runners on base, he made quick work of the Mariners to nail down his third save. Harris has stranded 21 of 26 inherited runners. Roberto Osuna had been used three of the last five days and is not loosening his grip on the closer role. The 35-year-old has a 4-1 record with a 1.53 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 58.2 innings.