Astros' Will Harris: Rehab assignment on tap for Wednesday
Harris (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start in the minors Wednesday before likely rejoining the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Harris has been sidelined for two and a half weeks with the shoulder injury, but if he looks strong during his return to game action Wednesday at a yet-to-be-determined affiliate, the Astros should feel comfortable activating him in time for their weekend series with the Tigers. The right-hander has been the top setup man for closer Ken Giles this season, racking up a team-high 17 holds to go with a 2.86 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 34.2 innings.
