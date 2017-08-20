Play

Harris (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harris was able to complete a simulated inning over the weekend, his last hurdle before heading out on a brief rehab assignment. The Astros haven't determined how many rehab outings he'll need -- one or two -- but either way it sounds like he'll be back before the end of the week.

