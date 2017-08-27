Astros' Will Harris: Rejoins team Saturday
Harris (shoulder) could be activated from the disabled list Sunday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He rejoined the Astros on Saturday, and while he was not immediately activated, it sounds like he will be reinstated in short order. Harris labored through an inning with Triple-A Fresno on Friday in his second rehab appearance, needing 32 pitches to record three outs, but he should return to a prominent role in the bullpen once fully rested.
