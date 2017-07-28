Harris (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday.

Harris returns to the Astros after spending over two weeks on the disabled list, although he hasn't pitched in a major-league game since July 2. The right-hander has been steadily strengthening his arm, which culminated in a rehab outing Wednesday with High-A Buies Creek. He will slide right back into his setup role while being deployed in high-leverage situations moving forward.