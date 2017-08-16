Harris (shoulder) completed his second bullpen session Wednesday, and his next step will be to face live hitters at Minute Maid Park on Friday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Everything apparently went well, and Harris is now set to face live hitters for the first time since landing on the disabled list at the end of July. Barring any setbacks, Harris could head out on a rehab assignment following Friday's session. The 32-year-old, who owns a healthy 2.86 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 34.2 innings this season, is expected to reclaim his role as the Astros' primary setup man once he returns.