Astros' Will Harris: Set to begin throwing program
Manager A.J. Hinch said that Harris (shoulder) will kick off a throwing program Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Harris will presumably throw off flat ground Monday and gradually increase his throwing distance in the days to follow before progressing to mound work. The Astros will see how the shoulder responds to the initial activity before etching out a more defined return timetable for the right-hander.
More News
-
Astros' Will Harris: Lands back on DL•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Returns from disabled list Friday•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Activation expected Friday•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Tosses scoreless inning in rehab appearance•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Rehab assignment on tap for Wednesday•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Advances to playing catch•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...