Manager A.J. Hinch said that Harris (shoulder) will kick off a throwing program Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Harris will presumably throw off flat ground Monday and gradually increase his throwing distance in the days to follow before progressing to mound work. The Astros will see how the shoulder responds to the initial activity before etching out a more defined return timetable for the right-hander.

