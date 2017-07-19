Astros' Will Harris: Set to play catch in coming days
Harris (shoulder) expects to play catch at some point over the next few days, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet reports.
Harris has been out since July 14 with right shoulder inflammation, which is being considered as a bone bruise, and will likely miss at least another week while he continues to recover. If all goes well during the next couple days, the Astros may be able to plan for a rehab assignment in the near future for their key reliever, if he winds up needing a few games at the minor-league level before returning to Houston.
