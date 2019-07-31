Astros' Will Harris: Steps in for Pressly
Harris served as the eighth-inning bridge to closer Roberto Osuna on Tuesday, striking out two over a scoreless inning in a 2-0 win over Cleveland.
The eighth inning is usually the domain of Ryan Pressly, but he's been dealing with a knee injury the last two weeks. His injury has led to Harris filling the void. He moves from the seventh inning to the eighth and has a 1.77 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 17 holds over 46 games (40.2 innings).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...