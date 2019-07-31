Harris served as the eighth-inning bridge to closer Roberto Osuna on Tuesday, striking out two over a scoreless inning in a 2-0 win over Cleveland.

The eighth inning is usually the domain of Ryan Pressly, but he's been dealing with a knee injury the last two weeks. His injury has led to Harris filling the void. He moves from the seventh inning to the eighth and has a 1.77 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 17 holds over 46 games (40.2 innings).